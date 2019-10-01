Cheers to a new era at Lawrence Tavern

CHEERS: New owners of the Lawrence Tavern Rebecca Alford and Luke Many.

CHEERS: New owners of the Lawrence Tavern Rebecca Alford and Luke Many. Kathryn Lewis

A 27-YEAR legacy is a lot to live up to, but former owners of the Lawrence Tavern are confident their successors are up for the task.

Sally and John Hoy have called last drinks on the beloved pub that sparked many "life-long friendships” and passed their legacy on to Brushgrove Pub owners Luke Many and Rebecca Alford.

"We've been the licensees since March 13, 1992, so it's a big change. All our children have grown up here and lived a pretty good life,” Mrs Hoy said.

"We've met some wonderful people and made some long-time friends and it's been a marvellous experience.”

Mr Many and Ms Alford officially took over yesterday.

The team started out behind the bar at the Clarence Hotel before going into business together at the Brushgrove Pub two years ago.

They want to continue to tap into the family market and provide the family-friendly and community-spirited environment Mr and Mrs Hoy initiated during their time at the Lawrence Tavern.

"The tavern is what it is because of them, we've got big shoes to fill,” Mr Many said.

"You can't beat local country people. They're genuine and real so running Brushgrove the last couple of years has definitely helped us get where we are.”

"Pubs are completely different than they were 20, 30 years ago. Now you're having first birthday parties here and it is really family-driven.”

The former owners did far more than quench thirst in their time at the pub. Mr Hoy estimated about $40,000 had been raised for the Leukaemia Foundation by staff and the community and about $30,000 for the Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter over the years.

The Hoys gave back once again Sunday afternoon with free drinks as a last hurrah.

"It's a bit sad, and with trepidation that we have to leave. We've been here 27-and-a-half years, it's like home to us,” Mr Hoy said.

"A lot of the people we saw on our first day here were still here last night, on our last day.”

He said their daughter had been diagnosed with leukaemia and the family would be focusing on her health.

Mr Hoy's advice to the new owners was to look after their customers: "They are your bread and butter.”