Candice Appleby and Caragh Heenan got into cleaning up Glenreagh on Clean Up Australia Day.
Environment

Cheers to cleaning up town

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
THEY may have been few and far between, but there were still people ready to clean up their local area this weekend for Clean Up Australia Day.

Caragh Heenan and her partner Candice Appleby grabbed a few bags and set out in their hometown of Glenreagh for a few hours work.

“We did from Tullabudgera Creek up one end of Glenreagh to the bridge on the outskirts of town,” she said.

“We filled two big white bags and one full or recyclables.”

Ms Heenan said they had found lots of chip packets, food and drunk stuff and heaps of beer bottles.

“I think people should do it more often,” she said. “We had one woman tell us she went a little bit around kremnos and pulled half a ute load of plastic drums and chairs off the side of the road.”

Clarence Valley Council environmental officer Suzanne Lynch said that beer bottles were a common sight around the valley, with her group at Minnie Water picking up quite a few that were smashed.

“I guess people need to not litter with them, get the returns and recycle them instead,” she said.

Registrations were down across the valley, and while Ms Lynch said that many of the usual groups, like at Minnie Watter, Diggers Camp and Iluka still ran, she said by people not registering for the event, it reduced the likelihood of it happening again.

“The more people that register, the more we can ensure the longevity of this event,” she said.

“And in its fiftieth year this year, it’s an event that already has some longevity.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

