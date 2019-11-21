Menu
Caterer Craig Spackman, Club president Ian Louder, Clarence Valley RFS Nick Clark and Bowlo Sports and Leisure marketing manager Blake Wolfe
News

Cheesy chickens help our fireys

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Nov 2019 8:00 AM
THERE may be a shortage in chickens in the Clarence Valley, but there’s no shortage of support for our local firefighters.

Buoyed by a fundraiser last year to raise money for farmers, the caterers of Bowlo Sport and Leisure Yamba put on a Parma for a Firey fundraiser this year, and the cheesy chickens flew out the door.

$2 from every parma sold went towards the cause last month, as well as a raffle.

Bowlo Sports and Leisure Marketing manager Blake Wolfe said the club also donated $5000 towards the cause, bringing the total to $7555

“It was a popular cause, at the presentation on Friday night I didn’t have to say much,” he said.

“I introduced everyone to Nick Clark from the RFS and they all started cheering and clapping.”

“It’s perfect timing really.”

Mr Wolfe said that there was even more of a need with the current fire situation than what there was a month ago, and said all of the money was being donated to the local Clarence RFS.

“We’re absolutely happy to support them and such a good cause,’ he said.

clarence fires
Grafton Daily Examiner

