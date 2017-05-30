Chef departs suddenly from troubled restaurant

SHUT DOWN: Empty tables and closed doors at Rosaria after chef Ben Scott packed up and left without warning today.

THE CHEQUERED history of the restaurant at Grafton Regional Art Gallery continues with sudden unexplained departure of the chef Ben Scott and his family today .

Gallery staff arrived at work this morning to find a removalist van loading equipment from the kitchen without any prior notice.

A spokesman for the gallery's owner, Clarence Valley Council, confirmed the chef had departed suddenly with time still to run on the contract.

"We haven't been told anything other than they have cleared all their gear out,” the spokesman said.

"There are a few legal issues to sort through so we can't comment further.”

There has been no word if staff have been paid their entitlements.

Mr Scott and his wife Alice arrived in the Clarence Valley to run the gallery cafe and restaurant in late 2015. They named the restaurant Rosaria.

Their arrival signalled a change in the the way the council leased out the space.

After several years of problems with leasing out the property, the council decided to appoint an agent to oversee leasing arrangements.

Previous operators had complained the council's fee schedule and regulation of operating hours made it impossible to operate profitably.

The appointment of an agent was designed to remove the council from the day to day operation of the restaurant.

The Scotts also operated a restaurant, Timo Tabelle at the golf course at Moranbah, near Mackay in Queensland.

The golf course said the restaurant had closed more than a year ago and the Scotts had moved away from the area.

The Daily Examiner has attempted to contact the couple, but they have yet to reply.