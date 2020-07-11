Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
While COVID-19 has forced mass chaos in the restaurant trade, chef Manu Feildel has turned his attention to his home front. Find out what he treasures most.
While COVID-19 has forced mass chaos in the restaurant trade, chef Manu Feildel has turned his attention to his home front. Find out what he treasures most.
Home & Decorating

Chef Manu lets us inside his Maroubra home

by Catherine Nikas-Boulos
11th Jul 2020 11:16 AM

While COVID-19 has forced mass chaos in the restaurant trade, chef Manu Feildel has turned his attention to his home front.

"I had often been away travelling with my work over the past few years so during this crazy period, I have been able to be at home and spend time with my family," he says. "I hope the restaurant industry will be able to recover. Having come from the restaurant industry, my hope is that small and big businesses will be able to bounce back with the help of their local communities."

The Australian Eggs ambassador has also drawn on 35 years' experience in the hospitality industry to launch into food retail with The Sauce by Manu, and is using any down time to finish a rebuild of a warehouse converted into a kitchen filming studio space. "It's an unusual year, but an exciting one too," he says.

From omelettes to juggling, Manu loves the versatility of eggs. Picture: Justin Lloyd
From omelettes to juggling, Manu loves the versatility of eggs. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Favourite thing: There are so many ingredients to choose from, but I personally think eggs are the most versatile. They are an essential ingredient for making meals to remember, from your family pav to your favourite perfectly poached egg.

Institut Paul Bocuse Gastronomique Books.
Institut Paul Bocuse Gastronomique Books.

Cookbook: This is the Institut Paul Bocuse Gastronomique Book - the dictionary from the godfather of French cooking.

Manu Feildel framed with his family.
Manu Feildel framed with his family.

Framed family picture: They are the most important people in my life - my wife and two kids.

Leather knife wrap from Tasmania.
Leather knife wrap from Tasmania.

Knives and knife roll: This beautiful case was made by Maka Leathergoods in Tasmania. I keep a collection of knives in there, some that date back to my apprenticeship.

Collection of chopping boards.
Collection of chopping boards.

Chopping boards: I've been collecting chopping boards from around the country, from different trees. It's a passion of mine.

A wooden spoon for every occasion.
A wooden spoon for every occasion.

Wooden spoons: Every time I travel somewhere, I pick up a wooden spoon.

Boxing Kit.
Boxing Kit.

Boxing kit: I started boxing about three years ago and I love it so much, I train three days a week. It's a great all-round sport. I'm hoping to have a celebrity fight next year.

Manu's sauces.
Manu's sauces.

The Sauce: This is a project that I've been working on for nearly five years - it's finally made it to retail. I am very proud of it, and it is the tip of the iceberg for me.

Cooking steps for Charlee.
Cooking steps for Charlee.

Wooden stool: This is a sentimental favourite - it's the stool that Charlee stands on while cooking with me.

Spirit cabinet.
Spirit cabinet.

Drinks cabinet: I love a good splash of whisky on a nightly basis.

 

 

 

Originally published as Chef Manu lets us inside his Maroubra home

manu feildel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New owners to bring new changes to shop

        premium_icon New owners to bring new changes to shop

        Business After 35 years behind the counter of the Lawrence shop, Ken and Diny McFarlane have finally retired.

        • 11th Jul 2020 10:00 AM
        A street sign won’t fix your bad driving

        premium_icon A street sign won’t fix your bad driving

        Opinion Welcome to the Clarence, home of the careless, inattentive driver

        COACH: Vote for your Dream Team leader among men

        premium_icon COACH: Vote for your Dream Team leader among men

        Rugby League Last chance to vote before the Team of the Decade is announced

        Make the most of your digital subscription

        premium_icon Make the most of your digital subscription

        News Being a subscriber, you're in the box seat of the best local action