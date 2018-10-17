City boss takes razor to Ipswich councillors' committees

IPSWICH City Council will slash its 10 committees in half in an effort to improve the organisation's community and corporate plans.

Research found Ipswich had more committees than any other local government area, with some councils even ditching the committee structure.

Interim Administrator Greg Chemello said the reduced numbers would drive the council towards its publicly-stated goals.

"I think this is a good proposal and aligns with our Advance Ipswich goals," he said.

The council previously had 10 committees:

Infrastructure and Emergency Management

Works, Parks and Sport; Conservation and Environment

Libraries and Tourism

Arts and Community Development

Health, Security and Community Safety

Planning, Development and Heritage

Economic Development and Digital City

City Management, Finance and Community Engagement and Specific Purposes

Different councillors chaired the committee and made recommendations to the council.

Committees will be merged and rebadged as Economic Development; Growth and Infrastructure; Communities; Environment; and Governance.

The first meetings will be held on November 7.