CHEQUE MATE: Rotary shares proceeds with library

THE Maclean Rotary Club's long history of providing support to the Clarence Regional Library has kicked over another year with a $1000 gift.
Club president Rex Wiseman yesterday handed over a cheque for $1000 to Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons taking their total contributions to the regional library since 2000-01 to $24,400.
Cr Simmons said there were all-round benefits from the relationship with Rotary.
"Council finds a worthwhile outlet for its deselected books, Rotary makes money for its community projects and people get decent books at a great price," he said.
"We hope this arrangement can continue well into the future."