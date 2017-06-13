CHEQUE MATE: Rotary shares proceeds with library

From left, Maclean Rotary president Rex Wiseman, Clarence Valley mayor, Jim Simmons, and Maclean Library assistant, Alison Kelly, flick through the pages of some of the library's collection. Rotary donated $1000 from its annual book sale to the Clarence Regional Library. Many of the books in the sale came from deselected library stock. 8/6/17.

THE Maclean Rotary Club's long history of providing support to the Clarence Regional Library has kicked over another year with a $1000 gift.

Club president Rex Wiseman yesterday handed over a cheque for $1000 to Clarence Valley mayor Jim Simmons taking their total contributions to the regional library since 2000-01 to $24,400.

Cr Simmons said there were all-round benefits from the relationship with Rotary.

"Council finds a worthwhile outlet for its deselected books, Rotary makes money for its community projects and people get decent books at a great price," he said.

"We hope this arrangement can continue well into the future."