Cheron seeking the perfect blend for her family

Cheron Deem will be closing the doors to her cafe The Perfect Blend after much consideration. Lesley Apps

COFFEE lovers will be a little worse off after today as one of Grafton's most popular destinations for a caffeine hit will close its doors.

Cheron Deem filled the void after The Tilted Teaspoon ceased operating in October last year by refurbishing and reopening the establishment as The Perfect Blend.

It had been a dream for Cheron who had been cooking since she was 14 and learning her trade as an apprentice at Victoria's Restaurant.

Now a mum to five-year-old daughter Cailin, it was this aspect of her life that ultimately led Cheron to the make the hard decision to take a break from running a small business and concentrate of her family.

"Cailin starts school next year and juggling looking after her needs and working six days a week here I realised that I couldn't do it all. Once she gets into the swing of school I might go back to it but I would work for someone else rather than run my own business.”

Cheron said her Prince St cafe (next door to Heart & Soul) was going along nicely and the space she occupied would be a good opportunity for someone else to come in and give it a go.

"I am pretty proud of what we were able to achieve in such a short time so I'm sad to say goodbye.

"I've had loads of fun along the way, met new people and made new friends. I'm really thankful to them and my staff all for their support. I will miss them all.”

Get your last coffee or snack today at The Perfect Blend in Prince St, Grafton before doors close at 2pm.