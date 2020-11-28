Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Chickenpox detected at Clarence Valley school

Jenna Thompson
28th Nov 2020 10:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CLARENCE Valley school has issued a request for parents to keep any child feeling unwell at home after a case of chickenpox was brought to their attention.

On St. Andrews Christian School Facebook page, a post explained that a case of chickenpox has been detected in a student.

"NSW Health advises that if your child presents as unwell, please keep them at home," the post said.

According to the fact sheet attached to the Facebook post, symptoms usually begin with a sudden onset of slight fever, runny nose, feeling generally unwell and a skin rash.

"The rash usually begins as small lumps that turn into blisters and then scabs. The rash appears over three to four days. At any one time, the lesions of the rash vary in stages of development," the fact sheet states.

Symptoms usually occur two weeks after exposure to the virus.

For further information please call your local public health unit on 1300 066 055 or visit the

NSW Health website at www.health.nsw.gov.au

chickenpox clarence schools clarence valley nsw health private schools virus cases
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRES: Glenugie a ‘taste test’ of what Sunday can bring

        Premium Content FIRES: Glenugie a ‘taste test’ of what Sunday can bring

        News Region’s fire crews have been prepped and now on standby for horror heatwave weekend.

        $7M+: Grafton’s new council building cost increase

        Premium Content $7M+: Grafton’s new council building cost increase

        Council News Work will start soon, but it will come at a greater cost than first expected.

        Clarence sewage gets its first COVID tests back

        Premium Content Clarence sewage gets its first COVID tests back

        Health First two weeks of tests have been revealed in surveillance report as testing...

        KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #6: Nathan Blanch 4/30 (22)

        Premium Content KFC PLAYER OF THE WEEK #6: Nathan Blanch 4/30 (22)

        Cricket Easts/Westlawn skipper gets vote of approval but pressure mounts as team searches...