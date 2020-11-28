Chickenpox detected at Clarence Valley school

A CLARENCE Valley school has issued a request for parents to keep any child feeling unwell at home after a case of chickenpox was brought to their attention.

On St. Andrews Christian School Facebook page, a post explained that a case of chickenpox has been detected in a student.

"NSW Health advises that if your child presents as unwell, please keep them at home," the post said.

According to the fact sheet attached to the Facebook post, symptoms usually begin with a sudden onset of slight fever, runny nose, feeling generally unwell and a skin rash.

"The rash usually begins as small lumps that turn into blisters and then scabs. The rash appears over three to four days. At any one time, the lesions of the rash vary in stages of development," the fact sheet states.

Symptoms usually occur two weeks after exposure to the virus.

For further information please call your local public health unit on 1300 066 055 or visit the

NSW Health website at www.health.nsw.gov.au