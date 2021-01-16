Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Breaking

WATCH LIVE HERE: Chief Health Officer gives COVID update

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron and Alex Strachan
16th Jan 2021 10:01 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young and Health Minister Yvette D'Ath will give an update on Queensland's latest COVID-19 numbers at 9am.

Restrictions such as mask wearing in indoor spaces and reduced capacities for venues and gatherings remain in place for Greater Brisbane.

 

Police will scour through hours of CCTV footage at Queensland's quarantine hotels in a full audit of the surveillance used to monitor guests and staff after a cluster among guests at the Hotel Grand Chancellor.

Queensland yesterday recorded three new cases of COVID-19, with two being acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine. The third case is historical and was recorded in Cairns.

Hours after the announcement South Australian authorities confirmed they will open their borders to Greater Brisbane from midnight tonight.

It comes as fragments of COVID-19 were detected in sewerage across the southeast including at Gibson Island in South Brisbane, Pimpama, Loganholme and Wynnum.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Chief Health Officer gives COVID update

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Teen drowns at public pool

    Teen drowns at public pool
    • 16th Jan 2021 9:54 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Potential buyers eager to own a piece of Maclean history

        Premium Content Potential buyers eager to own a piece of Maclean history

        Property ‘It’s only been listed since January 6 but we’ve already had strong interest from potential buyers’

        AUSTRALIA DAY: Unifying fact about date not taught in schools

        Premium Content AUSTRALIA DAY: Unifying fact about date not taught in...

        Letters to the Editor Why January 26 is the best (and only) date to celebrate Australia, and it has...

        Mother pleads guilty to drink-driving prior to horror crash

        Premium Content Mother pleads guilty to drink-driving prior to horror crash

        News Woman accused of negligent driving in Dundurrabin crash in court.

        Severe weather warning issued for North Coast region

        Severe weather warning issued for North Coast region

        Weather Time to batten down the hatches again with a forecast for severe weather on the way...