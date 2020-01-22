Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.
A child is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.
News

UPDATE: Child to be airlifted after near drowning

Saavanah Bourke
22nd Jan 2020 3:23 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4PM: 

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesman said their helicopter is awaiting to take off from Stanthorpe Hospital. 

"We are waiting to take off any minute now and will be heading to Queensland's Children's Hospital in Brisbane."

EARLIER 1.30PM. 

A CHILD is in critical condition following a post immersion incident.

A Queensland Ambulance Media spokesman said the incident occurred at a dam on a private address in Cottonvale about 1.30pm.

"The child has been transported in a critical condition," the spokesman said.

"A helicopter is on route and the incident is still ongoing."

ambulances breaking news near-drowning police stanthorpe
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire-affected golf clubs offered financial assistance

        premium_icon Bushfire-affected golf clubs offered financial assistance

        Golf Local clubs that have felt the affects over the last few months have been offered assistance by Golf NSW.

        • 22nd Jan 2020 4:30 PM
        Bunnings BBQ to support fire victims

        premium_icon Bunnings BBQ to support fire victims

        News GRAFTON warehouse will join Bunnings stores across Australia and New Zealand to run...

        Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Keep up with the locals: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days

        Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        premium_icon Queensland truckie back in court over alleged police pursuit

        Crime Man makes bail application in Grafton Local Court