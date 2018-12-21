Child assault: Man charged after allegedly attacking girl

A MAN is behind bars after allegedly assaulting a 15-year-old girl known to him in Sydney's west.

The 37-year-old man was arrested after the teenager presented to Westmead Children's Hospital yesterday with serious bruising.

Police say the man assaulted the girl twice on Wednesday and have charged him with multiple crimes including intentionally choking a person with recklessness.

The man has been refused bail and is due to appear before Fairfield Local Court today.