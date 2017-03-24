Child care relief for families is on its way

YOUNG families across our community are set for child care cost relief, according to Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

He also said children will benefit from more early learning opportunities as part of the government's reforms to the system that passed Parliament last night.

He said the new reforms would offer relief for families who are finding that fees and expenses put access to child care and early learning increasingly out of reach.

"These are the biggest reforms to child care and early learning in 40 years," Mr Hogan said.

"We know the cost pressures that families face so we've taken action to overhaul a broken system to deliver more affordable, accessible and flexible services for families and children."

Mr Hogan said the reforms were designed with regional and rural early childhood education and care services and their families in mind.

"Many services in regional and rural areas are part of the old 'Budget Based Funded' system that has capped funding and is closed to new services but under our reforms they will also have access to hundreds of millions of dollars in additional support and a funding guarantee," he said.

"Our reforms also include measures to encourage workforce participation, stronger compliance powers to further stamp out rorting, more flexibility for the hours child care centres open and additional investment for services to support children from disadvantaged backgrounds or with additional needs such as disability.

"I look forward to discussing the reforms with families across our community and to seeing the benefits flow through to help household budgets, boost early learning opportunities and give families the opportunity to work or work more."

The reforms come into effect from July 1 2018.

Three key features