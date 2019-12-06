Child fun and safety at Market Square

Pop Up Playgroup event at Market Square, Grafton on Thursday, 5th December, 2019.

Pop Up Playgroup event at Market Square, Grafton on Thursday, 5th December, 2019.

IT WAS all smiles in Market Square on Thursday morning as laughing children gathered for a pop-up playgroup.

The event was set up by Clarence Valley council in partnership with Gummyaney Aboriginal Playgroup and CRANES Family Services.

"(Today) is all about giving parents and carers of children aged nought to five information about the services in the Clarence Valley that support families," Clarence Valley Council community project officer Sarah Nash said.

"We've got face painting, weaving, you can make 'crazy face rice cakes', some painting, playdough, hair spraying, and the baby animals of course."

Bundjalung man Dean Loadsman taught traditional dance at the Pop Up Playgroup event at Market Square, Grafton on Thursday, 5th December, 2019.

After an Acknowledgement of Country, Bundjalung man Dean Loadsman gathered the children for a smoke ceremony. "The smoke is healing, unlike all that nasty bushfire smoke," he told the children.

He then called on a few older kids to paint those willing with ochre, which he was wearing in traditional fashion.

Mr Loadsman taught a few traditional animal dances before performing in the park.

Bundjalung man Dean Loadsman taught traditional dance at the Pop Up Playgroup event at Market Square, Grafton on Thursday, 5th December, 2019.

Several local businesses and services helped run the activities, including CRANES, Northcott, the Gummyaney Aboriginal Playgroup, Grafton Regional Gallery, Midcoast Family Day Care, Clarence Family Day Care, and Transport for NSW.

Transport for NSW was using the services of Les Irving from Southside Service Centre, to provide free installations of child restraints. Mr Irving is the only authorised child car seat fitter in Grafton.

All parents who had their car seats fitted by Mr Irving also received a Certificate of Installation.

Southside Services Centre authorised restraint fitter Les Irving, Transport NSW project officer Lesha Timmins and Transport NSW road safety officer Jenny Felsch at the Pop Up Playgroup event at Market Square, Grafton on Thursday, 5th December, 2019.

"Research shows two out of three child car seats aren't installed properly and aren't used properly," Transport for NSW road safety officer Jenny Felsh said.

"At the end of the day it all boils down to the safety of the children, making sure they're all safe in their appropriately sized child car seats until the age of seven."