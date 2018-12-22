Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Boonah.
Breaking

Child injured as car crashes into CQ backyard

21st Dec 2018 8:00 PM

7PM: A SPOKESPERSON for the Queensland Ambulance Service has confirmed both previous incidents at Gracemere are related.

Reports now indicate that a man in his 30s had a seizure behind the wheel at a Cherryfield Rd address shortly before 6.30pm Friday evening.

As a result he reversed rapidly into the backyard of a nearby home, an Abby Dr address, where a four year-old boy was struck.

The boy sustained minor superficial injuries to his arms and legs as a result of the incident.

6.40PM: A FOUR year-old boy has been hit by an out of control car that crashed into a backyard in Gracemere.

Reports suggest the car crashed into the backyard of a home on Abby Drive in Gracemere shortly before 6.30pm this evening.

Initial reports indicate the boy sustained minor superficial lacerations to the arms and legs.

Meanwhile in Cherryfield Rd, a 30 year-old male has reportedly had a seizure behind the wheel of a car.

As a result the car he was driving has reportedly reversed rapidly into a fence nearby.

backyard car crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

