A 13-year-old boy was transported the Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries after a crash on Warwick-Killarney Rd.
Child injured in Warwick crash

Michael Nolan
by
5th Oct 2018 4:55 PM

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy was transported to Warwick Hospital with minor back injuries following a two-vehicle crash on the Warwick-Killarney Rd this afternoon.

Queensland Police Constable Chris Roulston said the driver of a Holden Commodore lost control when entering Warwick-Killarney Rd from East St at about 3.30pm. It struck an oncoming Toyota Hilux. Const Roulston said the was nothing untoward about the crash.

"It was the wet weather, there were no defects, no alcohol and no speed," he said.

"It was just one of those things."

Emergency services closed the road for about an hour to clean up the wrecks.

