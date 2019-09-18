Child killer Warren Ross charged with assaulting other kids

Warren Ross murdered his girlfriend’s daughter Tanilla Warwick-Deaves by abusing and bashing the toddler leaves Kings St Court after being sentenced to 40 years jail.

A CONVICTED child killer serving 40 years jail for the brutal prolonged murder of a two-year-old girl has been charged with assaulting two other children.

Warren James Ross was convicted by a Supreme Court jury of the murder of Tanilla Warrick-Deaves who died on August 27, 2011, following weeks of sustained abuse.

The trial heard Tanilla died two months after Ross moved into his new girlfriend's house at Watanobbi.

Horrific evidence was tendered during the trial of Tanilla's final days in which Ross slammed her head into a shower screen as part of "toilet training", smashed her head into a linen cupboard twice and held her over a toilet with one leg yelling "you're a black dog".

The court heard he failed to get medical attention for more than 24 hours until she died in a pram.

His new girlfriend Donna Deaves was jailed for 12 years for her part in her daughter's death.

Justice Stephen Rothman sentenced Ross to 40 years' jail, with a minimum sentence of 30 years.



In 2016 Ross unsuccessfully appealed the severity of his sentence, with the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal finding it was not manifestly excessive and his claims he was subject to "onerous" jail conditions were untested and unsubstantiated.

He was not required to appear via video link when his fresh charges were briefly mentioned at Wyong Local Court yesterday.

The court heard it was a "complex matter" relating to his Supreme Court trial in 2013.

Charge sheets tendered to court allege Ross commonly assaulted two other children three times between June 2011 and August 2011.

He has not entered any pleas and the matter returns to court on October 22.