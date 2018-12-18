Child not in car seat during crash

RUN INTO: A wrecked police car involved in a crash with an SUV at Tyndale on Sunday morning .

POLICE have discovered a child, aged six, was not in a prescribed car seat during a crash on the Pacific Highway on Sunday.

Police are investigating the crash at Tyndale involving a woman driving a Subaru Tribeca, with two children in the car, who crossed onto the wrong side of the road, crashing into a stationary Highway Patrol car.

The police car spun several times and was pushed 20m, coming to rest in the northbound lane of the highway.

NSW Traffic and Highway Patrol have cautioned drivers in the busy holiday period to be mindful of the risks of speed, fatigue, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seat belt or proper helmet, or driving/cycling/riding or walking whist distracted, and identified these as primary causes of fatal crashes.