Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale
News

Child on push bike hit by vehicle outside shopping complex

vanessa jarrett
by
28th Dec 2018 6:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.20PM: Further details have confirmed the 13 year-old pedestrian hit by a car on Farm St was riding a push bike at the time.

Queensland Ambulance Service have confirmed the patient only sustained minor abrasions to the knees.

The accident occured at 4.58pm.

5PM: Queensland Ambulance Service is responding to a report of a 13-year-old pedestrian being hitdown by a car on a busy street in North Rockhampton.

The accident happened on Farm Street near the IGA supermarket complex in North Rockhampton.

Reports from the scene indicate the incident occurred in the vicinity of a bus stop.

No details are available on the extent of any injuries.

More to follow.

editors picks emergency rockhampton accident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    premium_icon Pram with baby inside rolls down edge of headland

    News Emergency services including police, NSW Ambulance and Fire and Rescue called to the scene.

    VIDEO: Lightning strike close call caught on camera

    VIDEO: Lightning strike close call caught on camera

    Weather 'I could feel the hairs on the back of neck stand up.'

    A harrowing history of beach drownings

    premium_icon A harrowing history of beach drownings

    News A confronting reality, Moonee Beach drownings are far from the first

    Get full value from your digital subscription these holidays

    premium_icon Get full value from your digital subscription these holidays

    News Great reading, puzzles and holiday rewards on offer

    Local Partners