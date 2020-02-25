Menu
Crime

Child ‘playboy’ rape case verdict delay

by JACOB MILEY
25th Feb 2020 8:01 AM
A MUM accused of dressing her daughter up in a "playboy outfit" and holding her hands while men sexually assaulted her remains in hospital indefinitely.

The woman, who cannot be named, has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of rape and one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, indecent treatment of a child and deprivation of liberty.

She was rushed to hospital on Thursday, the same day a verdict was to be delivered in her judge-only trial.

MUM OF 9 YEAR OLD WATCHED AS SHE WAS SEXUALLY ABUSED

Barrister John McInnes told the court his instructing solicitor was still making inquiries as to whether she had seen a psychiatrist.

"We're still chasing information, but certainly, there's no discharge plan as yet, that much is known," he said.

Judge David Kent said theoretically he could deliver his judgment anytime.

The mother is alleged to have dressed the girl in a "Playboy outfit" with bunny ears and held the girl's hands while different men raped her.

The girl told police the incidents occurred while her father was in prison between May 2014 and May 2015.

The matter will be heard again today.

