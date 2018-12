Queensland Ambulance Service has responded to a drowning incident at Brendale in Brisbane’s north. Picture: File

Queensland Ambulance Service has responded to a drowning incident at Brendale in Brisbane’s north. Picture: File

TWO people have been rushed to hospital in a critical condition following a drowning incident in Brisbane's north.

At 1.08pm, Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were treating two critical patients at the scene of a "serious immersion incident" at Brendale.

Following the incident, a child was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital and an adult female was taken to Royal Brisbane Hospital.

Both remain in a critical condition.

More to come.