Child safety officer shoved in showdown with angry parent

A MOTHER of six has harmed her chances of getting her children back after becoming involved in a physical altercation with a staff member from the Department of Child Safety.

Last Friday, Sarah-Grace May Leahy, 33, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to the charges of public nuisance, obstructing police and unlawful assault.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said on May 29, Leahy, was extremely upset by having a supervised visit with her child at the Child Safety office cut short by a double booking.

When she sought to speak with a Senior Team Leader to rectify the problem, she was told that one was away for the day and another was in a meeting and couldn't be disturbed.

She became extremely agitated and abusive, threatening to destroy a lap top before shoving a child safety worker.

Police were called and she struggled to avoid being handcuffed before eventually calming down and showing remorse.

Defence solicitor Zoe Craven said Leahy had been a victim of a serious assault before she "went off the rails" and said it was frustration with the emotional matter involving her children that had "triggered" her.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Leahy's actions were "not helpful" and the "public officers were just trying to do their job" and she couldn't afford to repeat the behaviour otherwise she would "land in jail".

He sentenced her to 18 months probation which included anger management counselling with a conviction recorded.