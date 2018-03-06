Menu
Grafton Court House
Grafton Court House Caitlan Charles
Child sex case hearing date set for July

Tim Howard
by
6th Mar 2018 1:20 PM

THE HEARING date for a 50-year-old Iluka man facing four sexual assault charges following an incident in a Yamba shopping mall has been set for July 17-18.

Anthony James Abbott appeared in Grafton Local Court today to facing two charges of assault of person under 16, assault with an act of indecency and indecent assault.

The assaults are alleged to have occurred in September last year when a girl aged 11 and her mother complained to police about Abbott's activities.

Police said they have CCTV footage of Abbott making approaches to the girl.

He has not entered a plea to any of the charges.

