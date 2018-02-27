Child sex offender parole breach hearing adjourned again

THE CASE of a convicted child sex offender on parole, who has pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching his reporting conditions, has been adjourned for another month.

Warwick James Lee, 43, appeared in Grafton Local Court yesterday for a disputed facts hearing to find the prosecution was not ready to proceed.

His solicitor, Mr Mulheron, was also not able to attend the hearing.

In 2013 Lee was sentenced to eight years in jail for joining his then partner in the 2011 sexual assault of her 13-year-old daughter. He was released on parole in April last year.

The case has been adjourned to March 26.