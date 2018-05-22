Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been charged by Strike Force Trawler detectives over the alleged procurement of a child online. Picture: NSW Police
A man has been charged by Strike Force Trawler detectives over the alleged procurement of a child online. Picture: NSW Police
Crime

Child sex suspect had condoms, lollipop

by Stephanie Bedo
22nd May 2018 8:45 AM

A FAMILY McDonald's was the scene of a dramatic arrest when police swooped on a man who was allegedly trying to organise sex with a 14-year-old girl.

The arrest took place outside the playground in the busy car park of the McDonald's in North Parramatta.

Strike Force Trawler charged the 48-year-old over the alleged procurement of a child online after officers from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit started chatting online to the man from Sydney's Upper North Shore last month.

Police will allege in court that the man believed he was speaking to a 14-year-old girl and engaged in sexually-explicit conversations and broadcast explicit live video recordings.

Police said they found condoms and a lollipop in the man’s car. Picture: NSW Police
Police said they found condoms and a lollipop in the man’s car. Picture: NSW Police

They said the man then allegedly made arrangements to meet the child for sex.

When they arrested him they also reported finding a colourful packet of condoms, a lollipop and a child's car seat in his vehicle.

Shortly later detectives searched a unit at Waitara where they seized computers and electronic storage devices.

The man was taken to Parramatta Police Station and charged with using a carriage service to procure a child under 16 for sexual activity.

He was refused bail and appeared at Parramatta Local Court, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on July 19.

Investigations are continuing.

Strike Force Trawler is an ongoing investigation by the child sex abuse squad into the sexual abuse and exploitation of children on the internet and phone.

child rape child sex condoms mcdonald's task force trawler

Top Stories

    'Confiscate their property': Outrage at tree vandalism

    'Confiscate their property': Outrage at tree vandalism

    Environment "Put up a huge sign across the tree line declaring the trees were illegally cleared and sign will stay in place until they grow back."

    Unpaid sub-contractors up the ante as they chase their money

    premium_icon Unpaid sub-contractors up the ante as they chase their money

    Politics Opposition promises help to unpaid highway contractors.

    MISSING: Qld Police search for man leads to Clarence

    MISSING: Qld Police search for man leads to Clarence

    News Police seek help over man missing from Varsity Lakes since last week

    ETIQUETTE: Kerbside clean up dos and don'ts

    ETIQUETTE: Kerbside clean up dos and don'ts

    Council News How to keep your neighbours happy

    Local Partners