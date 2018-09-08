Menu
The male child was taken to Mackay Base Hospital with a cut on his head, but he's now been discharged.
News

Boy discharged from hospital after Rural View crash

Luke Mortimer
by
7th Sep 2018 9:59 AM | Updated: 11:22 AM

UPDATE, 11.22am: A BOY has been discharged from hospital after suffering a cut on his head in a road crash at Rural View on Friday morning.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on Mackay Bucasia Road at Rural View about 8.30am, according to emergency services spokespeople. 

The nine-year-old boy was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by paramedics, but has now left the hospital, according to a spokeswoman from Mackay Hospital and Health Service.

 

INITIAL, 9.59am: A CHILD has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash at Rural View on Friday morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Mackay Bucasia Road about 8.30am.

A young male was injured in the collision, suffering a cut on his forehead, reported Queensland Ambulance Service.

The child was taken to Mackay Base Hospital by paramedics, said a spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for Queensland Police said there was no reports of ongoing road blockages.

None of the emergency services representatives contacted were able to detail the circumstances of the crash.

Mackay Base Hospital will be contacted for more information.

