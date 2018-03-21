Childcare a dream at New School Of Arts

HAPPY WITH SERVICE: Wesley and Laura Fernando have been pleased with the New School of Arts services for their children Wesley, 17, Malakai, 10 and Carlton, 6.

FOR 40 years the New School of Arts has been helping the Clarence Valley community and one of the services they pride themselves on is early learning and their Out of School Hours Centre.

Their children's services offer a range of care, from long daycare, occasional care, after-school care and vacation care.

For the past 15 years Wesley and Laura Fernando and their children have been making the most of these services and have been thrilled with the New School of Arts and what they have to offer.

"Our family has been a part of the New School of Arts family for over 15 years and our three children Wesley, 17, Malakai, 10, and Carlton, 6, have attended long daycare, after-school and vacation care during this period,” Mrs Fernando said.

"We have found the team to be highly professional but importantly to our family a service that is culturally appropriate,” Mr Fernando added.

Another family that has enjoyed the services provided by the New School of Arts is that of John and Paula Surawski.

"We have been using daycare for the last 13 years and my girls have loved coming here,” Mrs Surawski said.

"Our baby has graduated from preschool and is ready for big school. Thank you for the caring and fun environment you create and I hope it continues in the future.”

The New School of Arts' Kim Demmery said to receive that kind of feedback was appreciated

"To many people, we're a home away from home and everyone involved has a good time,” Ms Demmery said.

"Our educators are committed to providing the care that children need. We're a not-for-profit community-based organisation, located in the CBD area of South Grafton. We're a one-stop shop and offer childcare for non-school-age as well as school-aged children.”