Childcare centre targeted by vandals

WHEN Bright Sparks Child Development Centre educators arrived at work on Friday morning to prepare for the day, they were shocked to find a trail of thoughtless destruction.

Vandals broke through a window at the centre on Thursday night and entered the back playground.

"We found paint everywhere, smashed eggs, the chickens had been let out, glass smashed, trampolines destroyed," Bright Sparks educational leader and teacher Kirsty Sheehy said.

"Police came to do finger printing to try and find out who did it."

Four-year-old Hunter Watkinson was one of the first students to arrive at the centre only to discover the playground blocked off.

The Bright Sparks Child Development Centre bus was also covered in paint during the vandalism incident. Bright Sparks

"There was a big mess and there was paint on the bus, the chairs, the trampoline. There was glass broken in the corner and the police were getting all the glass," he said.

"I felt sad because the bus and this area was closed from me."

Ms Sheehy said it was fortunate their flock of chickens was out of reach of the vandals, however their resident rabbit wasn't so lucky, with the side of its cage pulled back and the interior covered in pink and yellow paint.

"He's gone to the vet because he was covered in the pink paint. He's traumatised. It's sad for the kids because they love him," she said.

The centre's rabbit 'Bunny' was found caked in paint. Bright Sparks

"We put a lot of thought and effort into making the environment really beautiful and it's just been destroyed so it's disappointing."

The RSPCA will be informed about the incident and Ms Sheehy said it was sad that a member, or members, of the community are responsible for what is a senseless act.

"This is very disappointing for our team but most importantly for the children who arrive for their day to their environment being destroyed and unusable," she said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Grafton police.