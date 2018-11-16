Childcare centre vs backyard tranquillity

An aerial view of the Turf Street child care centre development site and existing on-street parking across from St Mary's Primary School. The area highlighted red is proposed car parking area to service the centre. The proposed development has neighbours concerned about increased noise levels.

An aerial view of the Turf Street child care centre development site and existing on-street parking across from St Mary's Primary School. The area highlighted red is proposed car parking area to service the centre. The proposed development has neighbours concerned about increased noise levels. Clarence Valley Council

THE term 'your home is your castle' is a relatable one, so much so there was a hit Australian movie of the same name made about it, but rather than a noisy airfield being the encroaching baddie in this development proposal currently before Clarence Valley Council, it's noisy pre-school children.

The DA for a new childcare centre at 166 Turf Street Grafton has raised concerns with surrounding residents one of whom gave a deputation last Tuesday's Environment Planning and Community committee meeting to express her concerns about the noise increase.

Her fence-line will back onto the proposed playground extension and she was worried about the impact the sounds of 20-preschool children would have on the "tranquillity" her and her elderly mother, who she cares for, currently enjoy.

She said while the applicant deemed the noise of 20 children would be acceptable, she said the sounds can be "sharp and jarring" and having this five days a week 7.5 hours a day was "an unacceptable imposition" on the "health and sanity" of the neighbours and that children's activities "could be like having a party (going on next door) every day of the working week".

She put forward some other options for the applicant to consider which were swiftly highlighted as being too dangerous.

"I'm not saying 'no' to child placements, I'm saying 'no' to where they will be placed," the deputee said.

The applicant already operates a site at 162 Turf Street where administrative services are located and said the deputee's suggestion of developing the playground there rather than the same site as the proposed pre-school meant children would have to cross a busy road.

Manager of the centre Cristie Harris said the not-for-profit organisation had been operating in the area since 1982 and with the strong demand for preschool places long waiting lists this proposal was going to help cater for the growing population and the quality of early education in Grafton.

The proposed extension is part of the promised 4800 places the government is funding through capital works grants and "supported by Chris Gulaptis" Ms Harris said in her presentation. "If our proposed development meant children had to cross a busy road we would be ineligible for any funding."

She pointed out the intersection in which the development is proposed is already a busy thoroughfare and intersection and their centre was not a long-day-care operator at seven hours a day.

The potential new noise has been considered during the DA process, Director Environment and Planning Des Schroder said there was is a developer's report being carried out to demonstrate what mitigation that could be done to reduce the impact including new fencing and the addition of vegetation. "There is also a behavioural part to it like removing crying children."

Councillor Greg Clancy queried if the noise was considered unreasonable by the operator did council have a responsibility to intervene or was it left up to the operator.

Mr Schroder said council could issue warnings and fines but they would have to be substantiated and said it was already a busy traffic area with schools all around that area.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the approval which will be decided at Tuesday's full council meeting.