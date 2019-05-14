Menu
Kevin Hogan and Patrick Deegan
Childcare subsidy for families a 'first step'

TIM JARRETT
14th May 2019 12:05 AM
A FAMILY daycare provider has urged both major parties to go further in their commitments to the childcare industry.

Manager of Clarence Family Daycare Christie Harris said recent announcements by Labor were "an important first step” but more was needed.

"Support given to families is always welcomed,” she said.

"Both political parties need to increase the level of support and funding given to children with additional needs and children that are at risk.”

Labor candidate Patrick Deegan said he was proud to announce the package which included an increase in the childcare subsidy from 85 per cent to 100 pre cent for those earning under $69,000.

"I have experienced difficulty in keeping up with paying childcare costs before and I know it can be a real struggle for families,” he said.

However, the second part of Labor's plan, to fund a 20 per cent wage increase for some workers in the sector, has been more contentious.

Nationals candidate Kevin Hogan said his government had delivered "significant” savings for families and the move to pay staff wage increases would leave childcare centres out of pocket.

"They will be hit with $1.1billion in additional superannuation payments and an extra $591million in payroll taxes.

"Under our childcare reforms, out-of-pocket costs have come down 9 per cent.”

However, Mr Deegan said it was appropriate the government should pay for a pay increase to recognise their valued role.

"Childcare workers undertake one of the most important jobs in the community and while they are appreciated they are not properly compensated,” MrDeegan said.

Few details of how the pay rise would be implemented were available but a Labor representative said the "precise quantum and profile” of the pay rise would be negotiated with providers.

