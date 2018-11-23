TRIBUTES FLOW: Childers farmer 'will be watching over us'

A 56-YEAR-OLD man has tragically died in a shock workplace incident at Gregory River.

Cordalba farm worker Glen Dilger was suddenly killed yesterday morning after the tractor he was driving on a private property rolled, while spraying sugar cane.

Authorities confirmed Mr Dilger was spraying along Tardas Rd just before 11am when his tractor flipped onto its back, damaging a spray rig in the process and causing chemicals to spill.

Close friend and Cordalba publican Anthony Murphy said Mr Dilger was one of the most modest, hard-working people he knew.

"I was devastated to hear the news. He was a good friend of mine," he said.

"He would do anything for anyone."

In a voice thick with tears, Mr Murphy said he'd taught the father-of-two to play chess - an activity they bonded over regularly.

"I just played a game with him last night (Wednesday). Now I wish I'd let him win," he said.

"He was just a really decent bloke to me. He did everything and anything he could for me."

He said Mr Dilger was well-known throughout the Childers community.

"He was well known around town and grew up here," Mr Murphy said.

Queensland Police Service told the NewsMail it would be working alongside Workplace Health and Safety in its investigation of the death.

The probe will assess what caused the tractor to roll and how Mr Dilger died.

A Bundaberg ambulance spokesman said Mr Dilger had not suffered any visible injuries in the incident.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services trucks were the first to arrive at the scene after reports of the tragedy arose.

On their arrival they worked to make the area safe as police and paramedics responded to the incident just before 11am.

"We do not have confirmation of the chemical that's spilled, but that's our main concern, the chemical and the rollover," a spokesman told the NewsMail shortly after fireys arrived about 11am.

A Workplace Health and Safety spokesman confirmed investigations "into an agricultural workplace fatality on a property on Tardas Rd" were under way.

Bundaberg Regional Council deputy mayor Bill Trevor said the death was a complete shock for the tight Childers community.

He said the father-of-two was well known and respected in the region and came from a family with a long association with the area.

"This is a close-knit area and the phones have been running hot," Cr Trevor said.

"We are all absolutely stunned, it's so hard to believe."

Farming is one of the most dangerous industries in Australia, with research from the University of Sydney Australian Centre for Agricultural Health and Safety reporting nine tractor-related farm deaths occurred just last year. Mobile-plant machinery caused nine deaths, and quad bike incidents resulted in six.

In 2015 a report by the Primary Industries Health and Safety Partnership (PIHSP) about 60 people died due to farming accidents a year.