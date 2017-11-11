Menu
REVEALED: Top 10 best beaches in Clarence Valley

GLORIOUS: Ailsa Schilling captured this amazing sunrise over Brooms Head beach.
Jenna Thompson
by

THE ONE thing artist Linda Elmir loves about living in Brooms Head is the ever-changing landscape that lies beyond her front door.

"You could just spend forever in one spot without ever leaving and there's always something new to capture," Ms Elmir said. "For instance, a few years ago starfish had completely covered the rocks near the bluff. Every one of them was a different colour and it was simply magical because it only lasted for a short time before they were gone."

Having lived at Brooms Head for almost three decades after falling in love with the brumbies, Ms Elmir said the reason it was voted best beach in the Clarence Valley was its universal appeal.

"It has so much to offer for artists, photographers, wildlife lovers, families, you name it," she said. "It's a beach where you can park your car right up to the edge and there's the ocean right there, or go off in any direction and are guaranteed a new adventure."

However, Ms Elmir said in the early days it was normal to find unusual things appearing on the beach.

"At one stage I went down and found a cow just wandering along the sand, or a light plane that had landed right on the beach," she said. "Back then, anything could happen!"

2. Minnie Water Beach

"Quiet, spacious, unspoilt. Locals can be locals. Great views from Pipers Hill or the Tree of Knowledge." - Kellie Reilly

3. Turners Beach

"Family friendly, easy access(for young, old, disabled), safe, good parking, picnic areas and changing facilities." - Robbyn Lockwood

4. Wooli Beach

"As a child I grew up in Pillar Valley, so I always remember going to see friends and family there." - Jacquie Lloyd-Runge

5. The Sandon

"It's brilliant for my kids and if you have a four-wheel-drive you will have a lot of fun." - Rob Burley

6. Iluka Beach.

7. Spooky's Beach.

8. Wilson's Beach.

9. Arrawarra Beach.

10. Red Rock Beach.

These top 10 rankings have been decided by you. We put the call out for the Best Beach in the Clarence Valley on our Facebook page, and these are the results based on the most 'comments' and 'likes'. We hope you enjoy this week's top 10.

