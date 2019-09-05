Childhood teammates link up for last NPL grand final

FOOTBALL FRIENDSHIP: Jonas Waer, Angus Waer, Charlie Kelly and Noah Armstrong of the North Coast Football under-15 and under-16 teams in their North Coast Football gear.

FOOTBALL FRIENDSHIP: Jonas Waer, Angus Waer, Charlie Kelly and Noah Armstrong of the North Coast Football under-15 and under-16 teams in their North Coast Football gear. Rhys Armstrong

FOOTBALL: Five talented Clarence Valley footballers will lace up the boots for North Coast Football in the Northern NSW National Premier League grand finals in the under-15s and under-16s in Newcastle on Saturday.

Wooli star Noah Armstrong has built a strong reputation in the North Coast under-16 side and has been joined by Minnie Water twins Jonas and Angus Waern, the trio playing together since under-6s.

Noah's father, Rhys, is proud of their efforts and is pleased to see their dedication and hard work for the side paying off.

"It's great to see Noah and the (Waern) twins doing so well,” Rhys said.

"It's been a massive commitment on their behalf, training in Coffs for two or three nights a week for most of the year.

"They play away games in Newcastle so they get a bus down every second weekend. It ends up being a 20-hour round trip every second weekend but they've never complained once about the travel. It's all part of it for them.”

The under-16s have had another stellar year in the competition and they booked their spot in the grand final after beating Hamilton Olympic 2-1 in last weekend's semi-final.

"It's been a really good season, they're a top-quality side,” Rhys said.

"Under-16s is their final year in the competition playing against top Newcastle teams so it's good to see them going so well. They were winning for a large part of the year and finished third in the regular season.

"Noah's in good form, he's just come back from a broken clavicle that happened on a snowboarding trip and scored two goals in the last two games.

TALENTED: Noah Armstrong chases a ball in a game for NCF last year. North Coast Football

"For all three of the boys to be playing at that elite level in the same team has been really good to see. They progressed at club level, played in the Skills Acquisition Program and then they got picked in the North Coast Football side together.”

Along with the triumphant trio, Maclean and Lawrence stars Jarrett Power-Casson and Charlie Kelly have been making their mark with the North Coast Football under-15 side that finished minor premiers and will contest the grand final as well.

"They're a really talented bunch of kids, both of those guys have been playing up an age group as well and Charlie has been training with the Newcastle Jets academy,” Rhys said.

With North Coast Football's involvement in the NNSW NPL coming to an end at the under-16 age group, Rhys spoke of the next step for Noah and the Waern twins.

"(Noah) loves his football, he surfs as well but soccer has always been number one,” he said.

"The Waern twins love their fishing as well but they'll want to keep playing.

ON THE ATTACK: Jona Waer goes to kick the ball in a game for the North Coast Football under-15 side last season. North Coast Football

"It's hard to know exactly where we go from here, NCF only have licensing agreement up to under-16 so there's no real avenue for them other than moving to Newcastle. At the moment we're looking locally into Premier League clubs for next year.”

North Coast Football's under-16 side will take on minor premiers Newcastle Jets 15-year-old side at the Darling St Oval in Hamilton at 3pm Saturday after the under-15s play Hamilton Olympic FC at 1pm.