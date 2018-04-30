Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Children begged police to protect them from abuse

Chloe Lyons
by
6th Feb 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GIRL who tried to stop her mother's violent partner from attacking her family was grabbed by the throat and pushed away in a "serious" example of domestic violence on the Coast.

On December 23, police were called to a Maroochydore home following reports of a verbal argument and when they are arrived were greeted by four scared children "begging" them for help.

The man - who can't be named to protect the identity of his victims - had been picking on his partner's son calling him a "sook" and a "girl".

He later went into the child's room while he was playing video games, put his hand on his face, pushed him down and called him a "weak b----".

The man then turned on his partner and called her a "d---head" before he pushed her multiple times.

Her daughter tried to intervene, but he grabbed her by the neck, pushed her away and said "f--- off, little b----".

He yesterday pleaded guilty to breaching a domestic violence order in Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

Lawyer Luke Bull told the court that his client and his client's partner were both intoxicated at the time of the offences and they'd both agreed to stop drinking while they worked on their relationship.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist told the man "this sort of behaviour is typical of a weak, cowardly person" and warned child safety could get involved.

The man was fined $950 with convictions recorded and the domestic violence order was extended until 2022.

child abuse court crime domestic violence maroochydore magistrates court
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Mick Fanning stops in for Sumth'n Tastee

    premium_icon Mick Fanning stops in for Sumth'n Tastee

    News He's ordered the same meal for almost a decade. Can you guess what it is?

    • 30th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Former Grafton music teacher shares cancer battle

    Former Grafton music teacher shares cancer battle

    News Melissa Philp said it helped taking things one-day-at-a-time

    • 30th Apr 2018 10:00 AM
    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Man charged after allegedly shooting at two people

    Breaking Dispute leads to alleged attempted shooting

    NEW WEEK, NEW JOB? 15 places you can get work now.

    NEW WEEK, NEW JOB? 15 places you can get work now.

    Employment NEW WEEK, NEW JOB? 15 places you can get work now.

    Local Partners