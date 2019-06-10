Menu
A damaged truck sits on the side of the road after an accident involving a horse-drawn carriage. Picture: AP
Crime

Children dead in Amish buggy smash

by Staff writer, Fox News
10th Jun 2019 7:01 AM

THREE children are dead after an allegedly drunk driver rear-ended the Amish horse-drawn carriage they were travelling in.

The driver of the ute, identified as Tyler Frye, crashed into the carriage carrying seven people as it travelled along an Algansee Township road in south Michigan.

All the passengers were ejected from their horse-drawn vehicle, and two children ages 2 and 6 died at the scene, Michigan State Police said.

The crash ejected all seven people from the horse-drawn carriage and left three children dead. Picture: AP
Authorities said two other children, ages 3 and 4, were also hospitalised.

The 3-year-old suffered major injuries, while the 4-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and later died.

One of the adults on the buggy - a woman - was also seriously injured.

The status of the fifth child and second adult is not currently clear.

Frye was in custody on Saturday on a $US500,000 ($A$714,700) bond.

State Police Seargent said Frye was facing charges including operating while under the influence causing death, operating while under the influence causing serious injury, as well as a felony weapons charge.

It's unknown what the relationship was between those inside the carriage.

Michigan has an Amish population of about 15,465 - the sixth largest in the US after Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Wisconsin and New York.

