Emergency crews scour the Amamoor State Forest for three missing children.
Children go missing on family trip to Amamoor Forest

scott kovacevic
by
8th Jul 2019 10:16 AM
A FAMILY trip to the Cedar Grove Camping Area took a six hour-detour into alarm on Saturday when three children went missing in the Amamoor State Forest.

The children, two 16-year-old girls and an 11-year-old boy, were reported missing by their family just before 3.30pm.

"They went for a walk and went off track a little bit," police said.

The children were found after a six-hour search.
A joint search by police and SES crews from Gympie, Kenilworth and Nambour ensued and the children were found safely about 9pm.

MORE GYMPIE REGION NEWS

* Glenwood airlift ends tragic week for Gympie region

* Hinterland pub gets surprise visit

Police said the children used their mobile phones to stay in contact with their family during the search.

"It doesn't look like they were in any danger."

