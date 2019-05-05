Children hurt in Bruce Highway crash

Police and the QAS were called to a single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway this morning which left two children injured.

POLICE and ambulance officers were called to a Bruce Highway accident just north of the Bli Bli off-ramp this morning after a vehicle crashed into a guard rail while avoiding a kangaroo.

A police spokesperson said an 11-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl suffered possible whiplash injuries as a result of the impact.

A third person was also treated for minor injuries

The accident happened just before 6am.

The spokesperson said the two children and another occupant were treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries and transported in a stable condition to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.