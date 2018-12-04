Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance
Ambulance Trevor Veale
News

Children escape injury as as school bus crashes during storm

Christine Mckee
by and Christine Mckee
4th Dec 2018 5:45 PM

UPDATE 5:50pm: A QAS spokesman said eight children were assessed on the scene at Yeppoon Rd/Artillery Rd, Iron Pot but no-one needed to be taken to hospital. 

After some confusion it took police about 15 minutes to find the bus. 

EARLIER: MULTIPLE patients were assessed by paramedics after a Young's bus crashed into the back of a car on Yeppoon Rd. 

There were 13 children on board the bus but it is understood there were no injuries. 

Three vehicles were involved in the crash near access 5 with damage to one car.

The bus has returned to Yeppoon Central.

More to follow.

More Stories

bus crash editors picks storm weather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Lucky escape for school kids in highway bus crash

    premium_icon Lucky escape for school kids in highway bus crash

    Breaking A BUSLOAD of school children had a fright this afternoon when a car and their bus collided on the Pacific Highway at Ulmarra this afternoon

    Excavator incident creates traffic delays

    premium_icon Excavator incident creates traffic delays

    News Incident took place around 2.30pm

    Reading Tracks helps fill the gap

    premium_icon Reading Tracks helps fill the gap

    Books Helping indigenous students learn to read

    Local Partners