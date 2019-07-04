Menu
The road is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama. Photo: David Clark
Children injured in M1 bus smash

by Emily Halloran
4th Jul 2019 10:37 AM

A THREE-vehicle crash, involving 17 people, is causing traffic chaos on the M1 this morning, with children among those injured.

A mini-van and two vehicles collided in the southbound lanes on the M1 near Helensvale about 9.25am.

The congestion the crash has caused on the M1.
Critical care paramedics were called to the scene and have assessed 17 people for injuries.

The van was carrying two adults and nine children.

No one has been reported to have any serious injuries.

Motorists are being advised to avoid travelling on the highway in both directions.

The M1 is understood to be congested from Helensvale to Pimpama.

More to come.

