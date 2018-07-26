Children inspire new cafe for mumma bear

SCRUMPTIOUS: Owner and pastry chef Reggie Frost of the newly opened Mumma Bear's Cafe Patisserie in Grafton on Prince Street.

SCRUMPTIOUS: Owner and pastry chef Reggie Frost of the newly opened Mumma Bear's Cafe Patisserie in Grafton on Prince Street. Ebony Stansfield

DELECTABLE treats to fulfil your heart's desire are at the homey new Mumma Bear's Cafe Patisserie, which just opened in Grafton.

The Prince St cafe brings country style hospitality with an atmosphere akin to when a family member bakes, filled with love and reminiscent of home.

With an eye for detail, it features quilted seats, teddy bear door stops, even the hot beverages are served with a chocolate powder bear on the froth.

Owner and pastry chef Reggie Frost was inspired by her five little baby bears, or known formally as her children, when deciding on the name.

"I'm Mumma bear and they are my baby bears,” she said.

The family atmosphere shines through with all her hot beverages served with her Nan's shortbread recipe on the side, with everything baked from scratch and served in the cafe.

She also works alongside her mum, sister and 'daughter', who is her son's girlfriend.

"Now I have six baby bears,” she said.

Ms Frost was a pastry chef at another establishment for about 15 years.

She said she had put her everything into the cafe and hoped everyone "likes her stuff”.

"This little opportunity came up....I thought to take a shot,” she said.

She began her journey as a pastry chef after having children and the career allowed her to work during the night.

"I needed a job that was at night and I've always worked front of house at places for bakeries and stuff like that.”

Ms Frost had always worked for other people and gained her experience through that.

She said she was lucky because her bosses let her work at the back with the cakes and pastries.

"(I've) had good bosses that taught me their trade.

"I can make croissants from scratch, everything,” she said.

Her favourite part of being a pastry chef was when her food makes people happy.

The cafe has been open for four days with the most popular items being the vanilla slice, melting moments and the pies.

"Everyone likes everything but they're the biggest sellers so I can't keep up with those right now,” she said smiling.