Children saw horrific sexual and physical assault of mother

Two children watched on as their mother was abused.

AMID the screams and cries of two children watching on, a man subjected his ex-partner to humiliating sexual and physical assault until she managed to run for help.

The highly intoxicated 43-year-old was visiting the woman, with whom he has two children, when he began his protracted and unprovoked attack in May last year.

The couple had been broken-up for several months, but the man - who can't be named to protect his victim - went to her Nambour unit to see their 11-month-old son and the woman's five-year-old daughter.

She was unknowingly pregnant with their second child at the time.

He "roughly handled" the little girl twice before her mother moved her to a bedroom.

Then while she was feeding their son, he sexually assaulted her.

His victim told him to stop, but the man instead took off his clothes and tried to force her to perform oral sex on him.

When she cried out in protest, he punched her in the face, split her lip and then "roughly handled" his son.

After the woman took her son to the bedroom with her daughter he came in, ripped off her underwear and sexually assaulted her again.

The young girl's screams at him to stop did little to deter him as he continued to punch her mother in the face, leaving her bruised and suffering a fractured tooth.

During this time he repeatedly picked the girl up and threw her onto the bed.

Naked from the waist down, the woman managed to escape and get help from a neighbour.

He pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to three counts each of assault occasioning bodily harm and sexual assault and one count of wilful damage.

The case was set to go to trial on Monday with the man facing counts of attempted rape, common assault and indecent treatment of a child through wilful exposure, but these were dropped.

Crown prosecutor Dzenita Balic told the court the man had a history of domestic violence, with alcohol a significant feature in his criminal history.

He pushed a previous partner down the stairs in 2006 and in 2007 he grabbed another partner by the hair before choking her, throwing her on the ground and knocking out two of her teeth.

Defence barrister James Benjamin said his client intended to leave his victim and their children alone in their "best interest".

Judge Brad Farr said the assault "must have been extraordinarily frightening" for the victim.

The man was ordered to serve a head sentence of five years' imprisonment and will be eligible for parole in January 2019 due to the 14 months he's spent in prison.