Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Children who are overweight by the age of two have greater risk of health problems later in life
Children who are overweight by the age of two have greater risk of health problems later in life
Health

Kids overweight by age two have greater health risks by teens

by Adella Beaini & Grant Macarthur
7th Feb 2019 6:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Children who are overweight by the time they turn two are at greater risk of obesity-related health problems, such as high cholesterol and blood pressure, in their teens than those kids who put on weight later, an Australian-first study has found.

Health experts from the University of Sydney, who led the research, tracked the Body Mass Index (BMI) of 410 children from birth to 14 years.

They found a higher BMI in children under two years meant they were far worse off than those who gained weight after that age.

The study found those children presented with more health problems as teenagers than those who put on weight between the ages of five and 10.

Researcher and cardiologist Professor David Celermajer said: "There were two groups within the overweight category and we found children either gained weight up until the age of two or there was the later weight gain which happened between the ages of 5-10."

Prof Celermajer said there was a "big difference depending on when they gained weight" with the younger children having "higher bad cholesterol in their bloodstream, high blood pressure and also higher central fat in their tummy" by the time they were teenagers.

He warned that parents needed to be more "conscious of their child's weight" in those early years.

Professor David Celermajer said parents need to be more conscious of their child’s weight.
Professor David Celermajer said parents need to be more conscious of their child’s weight.

"The idea is to make sure they are maintaining a healthy weight, especially during the first two years of their life."

He said there were several factors driving early weight gain in children, including the weight of their mother.

"As mums get heavier the children get heavier," he said.

"Children in general are becoming less active because of screen time and more children are spending time in front of a computer screen. Also food choices have become poorer as economic constraints drive families to less healthy choices because it's cheaper."

According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, two-thirds of adults and a quarter of children are overweight or obese with the numbers expected to continue rising. Professor Louise Baur, paediatrician at The Children's Hospital, Westmead, highlighted the importance of healthy infant feeding as part of an overall healthy family.

"Healthy eating and physical activity for all family members is an important factor promoting healthy weight gain in the young child," she said.

The research comes as another study reveals six out of 10 Australian schoolchildren almost never walk to school, despite their chauffeur parents knowing driving is far less healthy. The Melbourne study found time-poor parents often drive their kids to school to cope with work pressures and family schedules.

But experts say they might be denying children the chance to build vital life skills and improve their health.

More Stories

children health obese toddlers weight

Top Stories

    Driver banned until 2053 caught getting cash to buy car

    premium_icon Driver banned until 2053 caught getting cash to buy car

    Crime A 48-YEAR-OLD man disqualified for the next 34 years led police on a car chase ... in the vehicle he was planning to buy as he was on the way to the bank

    Pharmacists escape the rat race for a Valley tree-change

    premium_icon Pharmacists escape the rat race for a Valley tree-change

    News Brisbane family opts to enjoy the community spirit and wildlife

    POWER POINT: Climate issues hit boiling point

    premium_icon POWER POINT: Climate issues hit boiling point

    Opinion Finding a balance between social and environmental responsibility

    Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    premium_icon Upskirter who photographed young girl appeals sentence

    Crime Man who photographed girl inappropriately seeking a lighter sentence