Children's Day a celebration of indigenous culture

Children's Day is a special day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families to celebrate the strengths of culture in raising strong children.

Children's Day is a special day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families to celebrate the strengths of culture in raising strong children. Adam Hourigan

FOR the past 30 years, National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children's Day on August 4 has been celebrated in indigenous communities.

Children's Day is a special day for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children and families to celebrate the strengths of culture in raising strong children.

It is also a way for all Australians to show their respect and support for ATSI children as well as learn about the crucial role culture, family and community plays in the life of every ATSI child.

The theme for Children's Day in 2019 is We Play, We Learn, We Belong, recognising the vital role that learning in the early years - in all forms - plays in the development and futures of our children.

More than 600 communities across the country hold events to celebrate Children's Day,

In Grafton, a Children's Day event was held on August 1 in Market Square co-ordinated by Gummyaney Aboriginal Preschool and Playgroup NSW to share Aboriginal culture, dance, stories and art with all children of Grafton.

All playgroups and preschools in Grafton were invited to celebrate on the day and children enjoyed the farm animals from Old Macdonald's Farm, painting, face painting, story time with Kaluah from the library, performances by Aboriginal dance group - Jaran Ngahri (Freshwater Dance) and Gillwinga Primary School. The children were also treated to a barbecue from the Clarence Valley Aboriginal Men's Group and an ice cream from I Scream.

"Playgroup NSW were happy to partner with Gummyaney for this special day, celebrating the rich culture of Australia's First Nation people,” Playgroup NSW programs director Karen van Woudenberg said on the day.

"We believe all children in NSW deserve a great start to life and playgroup can provide this for young children,” Ms van Woudenberg said.

"Indigenous families especially benefit from the social support that playgroup provides as mums and dads come together to support each other, and kids learn skills that are important for getting ready for school.”

Gummyaney director Rebecca Graham was pleased with the turnout for the event and she encouraged more preschools to attend future Children's day events.

On Tuesdays, Gummyaney hosts a indigenous playgroup at Ngerrie Aboriginal Land Council premises in Wharf St, South Grafton. On Thursdays, Gummyaney partners with CRANES to hold a Playgroup in Market Square. Both Playgroups start at 10am and cater for children 0 - preschool age and their families to enjoy socialising and cultural and educational activities. Contact Gummyaney on 66422048.

Playgroups organised by Playgroup NSW also meet at Junction Hill and Bacon St in Grafton. To find out more about these and other playgroups call 1800 171 882 or visit www.playgroupnsw.org.au.

Giinagay Jinggiwahla (”hello” in our First Nation languages) is a weekly column covering the indigenous communities of the Clarence Valley and exploring a variety of topics, opinions and events across our First Nation areas of Bundjalung, Yaegl and Gumbaynggir.