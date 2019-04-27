Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAR POWER: SInger/songwriter Toni Childs, centre left, with local beekeepers at Toast Espresso in Grafton.
STAR POWER: SInger/songwriter Toni Childs, centre left, with local beekeepers at Toast Espresso in Grafton. Lesley Apps
News

Childs buzzing with new project

Lesley Apps
by
27th Apr 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE was a real buzz at Toast Espresso last week and not just because the Grammy-nominated, Emmy-award-winning, international singer-songwriter Toni Childs was there - it was also the company she was keeping.

Ms Childs was in Grafton to meet with local beekeepers over a special breakfast as part of her campaign to raise the profile of pollinators to ultimately see them as a protected species.

"I want to make bees the rock stars of the planet,” she professed.

The singer had performed a concert the previous evening at the Saraton Theatre and was endeavouring to piggyback the event with a breakfast meet the next day in every town she visits.

She said it was a great chance to talk about her bee project It's All A Beautiful Noise, hand out the beekeeper survey and chat one on one with local producers.

About a dozen local keepers took up the invite and while a few were aware of her musical pedigree, others had never heard of the chart-topping performer.

"We did some quick research on YouTube before we came and remembered her music,” Glenreagh beekeeper Ivan Banks said.

Grafton's Ross Wood didn't know who she was but was happy to be involved in anything bee-related, even bringing along some propagated queen bees to show Toni.

"The bees teach us, you can't dictate to them,” he told the performer over his bacon and eggs.

Ms Childs said the project, which she is funding herself, came about purely because she "really cares about bees and the custodians who look after them”.

"This is all about uniting beekeepers to secure the future of our bees. Pollinators need to be championed and protected because we can't survive without them.”

bees environment toast espresso toni childs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Identical election commitments big win for Grafton

    premium_icon Identical election commitments big win for Grafton

    News Labor matches Nationals' offer on major redevelopment

    • 27th Apr 2019 10:44 AM
    Yamba fireys on the lookout for new recruits

    premium_icon Yamba fireys on the lookout for new recruits

    Community Do you have what it takes to join the team?

    TIMELINE: New Grafton Bridge

    premium_icon TIMELINE: New Grafton Bridge

    News Decades in the making: breakdown of how to build a bridge

    Couple's lucky break from disaster

    premium_icon Couple's lucky break from disaster

    News Man treated for smoke inhalation after fighting electrical fire