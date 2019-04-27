Childs buzzing with new project

THERE was a real buzz at Toast Espresso last week and not just because the Grammy-nominated, Emmy-award-winning, international singer-songwriter Toni Childs was there - it was also the company she was keeping.

Ms Childs was in Grafton to meet with local beekeepers over a special breakfast as part of her campaign to raise the profile of pollinators to ultimately see them as a protected species.

"I want to make bees the rock stars of the planet,” she professed.

The singer had performed a concert the previous evening at the Saraton Theatre and was endeavouring to piggyback the event with a breakfast meet the next day in every town she visits.

She said it was a great chance to talk about her bee project It's All A Beautiful Noise, hand out the beekeeper survey and chat one on one with local producers.

About a dozen local keepers took up the invite and while a few were aware of her musical pedigree, others had never heard of the chart-topping performer.

"We did some quick research on YouTube before we came and remembered her music,” Glenreagh beekeeper Ivan Banks said.

Grafton's Ross Wood didn't know who she was but was happy to be involved in anything bee-related, even bringing along some propagated queen bees to show Toni.

"The bees teach us, you can't dictate to them,” he told the performer over his bacon and eggs.

Ms Childs said the project, which she is funding herself, came about purely because she "really cares about bees and the custodians who look after them”.

"This is all about uniting beekeepers to secure the future of our bees. Pollinators need to be championed and protected because we can't survive without them.”