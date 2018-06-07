Menu
Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis awarding one of the NSW Government's Aboriginal Early Childhood Teaching Scholarship at the Gummyaney Preschool in Grafton.
News

Child's play for preschool money grants

7th Jun 2018 9:00 AM

Preschools and community groups in the Clarence Valley have just won nearly $150,000 in NSW Liberals and Nationals Government grants, Clarence Nationals MP Chris Gulaptis has announced.

"It is up to the preschools how they use this funding but it could cover things like shade cloths, kitchen gardens to teach children where their food comes from or an outdoor jungle gym to encourage a child's hand-eye coordination,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The local preschool winners in the latest round of grants averaging around $10,000 are Coutts Crossing, Glenreagh, Iluka, Lawrence, Maclean, Uniting in Grafton and Yamba.

Mr Gulaptis said that while he was proud of the physical infrastructure being delivered by the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government, including the multi-billion dollar highway upgrade, the new bridge and Australia's largest jail in Grafton, he was also passionate about building social infrastructure.

"Where best to start than with the toddlers? We've managed to cut preschool fees and increase attendance. These new grants will really help kids get a great start in life,” Mr Gulaptis said.

Mr Gulaptis also announced modest grants to help celebrate the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee (NAIDOC) Week celebrations.

"The Gummyaney Aboriginal Corporation in Grafton has been awarded $750 for a project aimed at sharing Indigenous culture in local preschools.”

NAIDOC Week runs from July 8-15. For more information visit naidoc.org.au.

chris gulaptis gummyanney nsw government preschool
Grafton Daily Examiner

