Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Environment

Chile's coast hit by powerful earthquake

14th Jun 2019 12:01 PM

A powerful magnitude-6.5 earthquake has shaken Chile's Pacific coast but there have been no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:19 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 79.9 kilometres west of Coquimbo, Chile.

Chilean authorities said the quake was centred under the ocean and no tsunami warning issued.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world.

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

chile earthquake

Top Stories

    OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    premium_icon OUR SAY: Bold ideas might lose friends in parliament

    Opinion 'Royal commissions have a tendency to go places people are not expecting and discuss things many people just do not want to hear'

    9 fabulous things to do this week

    9 fabulous things to do this week

    Whats On Check out our guide to what's on around the Valley

    • 14th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Singing legend goes back to Valley roots

    Local Faces Many know and love his songs, but few know his history in Clarence

    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Gasps at accused NZ shooter’s plea

    Crime "Days like today bring it all back"