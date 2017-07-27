Chill means best catches offshore

Fish have been hard to get on the bite unless you're willing to brave the cold and the high seas.

BEST RESULTS on the fishing scene continue to come from the offshore grounds.

There are still a lot of bream and flathead in the river, but the cold weather and nippy winds appears to have cooled the enthusiasm of the shore-bound anglers.

Although one or two days offshore were lost with the big seas, on the better days both the northern and southern grounds fished well.

Most boats were able to return with a good catch of snapper, some flathead and teraglin and mixed reef fish.

However , despite the water temperature of around 20 degrees, there were not many pelagics sighted, although whales appeared in the proximity of some boats.

Biggest snapper weighed in was taken from the southern grounds off Wooli, a fish of 6.5kg landed by Maxine Burnett, who used a blue pilchard for bait.

Jeff Felstead and Todd Eadie had a good outing off Angourie, using a mix of squid and pilchards for bait.

Jeff scored a snapper of 5.5kg and Todd one of 2.5kg.

On the northern grounds, Casey Smith of Iluka fished off Woody Head and returned with a catch of 4.6kg.

Most of the jewfish weighed in were taken in the estuaries or on the beaches, although were some unconfirmed reports of larger fish in the Angourie area.

Top fish this week was the 12kg catch by Mischa Porter of Iluka who fished Shark Bay.

It is some time since Mischa has weighed in

a jewfish, and this one

was well below his usual catch.

However, it was an improvement on others taken in the estuary.

Judy Schwarzstein , a visitor from Shoalhaven Heads, landed a schoolie of 7kg near the Middle Wall, while further upstream, near the Goodwood Island wharf, Mark Williams landed one of 4.9kg.

Bream are being landed right throughout the estuary, with some catches coming from the Lawrence area.

However, best weighed in was taken offshore off Black Rock, a fish of 1.23kg taken by Luke Howley, another visitor, this time from Lake Illawarra,

Bonnie Hockley of Iluka scored one of 1.09kg on mullet gut at the old ferry approach.

Joe Verrall, a visitor staying at the Browns

Rocks Caravan Park, caught one of 900g in front of the park.

Scattered flathead are being taken from the Oyster Channel, North Arm , and along Collis and the Middle Wall.

Biggest weighed in was the 2.5kg catch by Wayne Moffitt of Yamba, who fished Palmers Channel.