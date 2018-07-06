CHILLIN THRILL: Fairytale return on track for Cup hopeful

FLYING FINISH: Chillin With Dylan (centre) riddden by Brad Stewart pushes forward to narrrowly beat Straight Home to the winner's post in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude.

FLYING FINISH: Chillin With Dylan (centre) riddden by Brad Stewart pushes forward to narrrowly beat Straight Home to the winner's post in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude. Adam Hourigan

RACING: The fairytale return to racing for Queensland stayer Chillin With Dylan appears to be finally coming to fruition.

A horse who only eight months ago was in the retirement yard put in a storming rails run to edge out Straight Home in a photo finish in the Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude (2215m).

For Brisbane trainer Ben Ahrens it was the justification he needed for the hard work put in to get the gelding back on the track.

A boom sensation as a three-year-old, Chillin With Dylan was the talk of the 2015 Brisbane Winter Carnival after he finished fourth in the Group 3 Rough Habit Plate and Group 3 Grand Prix Stakes.

But a tendon injury in his leg cruelled the ultra-promising gelding's chances.

Brad Stewart brings Westlawn Cup Prelude winner Chillin with Dylan back to scale. Adam Hourigan

"That was the worst thing about it, he promised us everything and then one day it was just all done,” Ahrens said.

"I gave him 12 months off, gave him all the stem cell therapy, gave him one run back and he fell apart again.

"We retired him after that run but we just couldn't find the right home for him so he stayed out on my property. After a while I just thought "He looks too good, I have to give him a go”.”

Ahrens's father, Royce, who works side by side with his son in the operation, said he had never lost faith in the gelding.

"I used to look at him every day and just think 'What if, what if it had never happened'?” Ahrens said.

Royce Ahrens - stable strapper for Chillin with Dylan after its win in the Westlawn Finance Cup Prelude. Adam Hourigan

When Ahrens gave the gelding his return to the track six months ago, there was a thought in his head to chase the Ipswich Cup, Caloundra Cup and Grafton Cup treble.

But the unlucky gelding was hit by the health and injury curse again.

"He got a virus after his second up run and it went a bit pear-shaped, but we managed to get him back on track and he came good at the right time,” the trainer said.

The strong ride from Brad Stewart has given the gelding ballot exemption from next week's $160,000 G McMullan Contracting Grafton Cup (2350m) which the trainer said he is likely to take full advantage of.

"We will go back now put some ice on him, and give him every chance,” Ahrens said. "Hopefully he can get into the field at 54kg but it is unlikely. The handicappers don't miss him.”

It was a minor placings double for Gold Coast trainer David Joice in the Grafton Cup Prelude, with fellow runner Dazzle Us Again finishing less than a length back in third.

Nominations for the time-honoured Grafton Cup feature came out yesterday with 35 horses champing at the bit to get a start.

There is one notable omission - Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott have not nominated for the first time since 2012.