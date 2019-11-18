Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People are noticing an unsettling detail on the live maps on planes. Picture: @SpaceCampBoss
People are noticing an unsettling detail on the live maps on planes. Picture: @SpaceCampBoss
Offbeat

Chilling detail on in-flight maps - have you noticed it?

by Lauren McMah
18th Nov 2019 2:36 PM

On a plane, between movie marathons and TV show binges, you might have flicked to the live map for an update on the flight.

The map, which is a common feature on airlines' in-flight entertainment systems, uses tracking technology to show you exactly where in the world your flight is.

But eagle-eyed passengers have spotted another detail on those maps.

Alongside names of cities, oceans and other important landmarks, the maps feature the names and dates of notable shipwrecks.

These include such global tragedies as the sinking of the RMS Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean in 1912 and the 1956 Andrea Doria disaster off the coast of Massachusetts.

Unsurprisingly, the not-so-fun facts have left many passengers feeling a little unnerved.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Given shipwrecks are the result of major, often tragic, transportation disasters, why would they be pointed out to passengers mid-flight?

Rockwell Collins (now Collins Aerospace) is the company behind the in-flight entertainment systems used on major airlines, such as American Arlines, British Airways and China Eastern Airways, including the moving-map feature, Airshow.

Airshow program manager Clint Pine told Conde Nast Traveler in 2017 there was no dark explanation for the shipwreck details - they were simply to provide interesting bits of information to bored passengers on long trips.

"When travelling over the ocean, there are often large portions of the flight where only water is visible," he said.

 

Airshow is the live map used by several of the world's major airlines. Picture: Collins Aerospace
Airshow is the live map used by several of the world's major airlines. Picture: Collins Aerospace

 

"Airshow includes shipwrecks and other undersea items so that passengers can be informed about items that they are flying over but cannot visually see."

Other underwater features pointed out on Airshow maps included the underwater volcano cluster called the Bermuda Rise in the Atlantic Ocean and the Hudson Canyon, a 10,000-year-old underwater canyon off the coast of New York, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

Mr Pine added that maps had become more and more detailed, and the company had been looking to "add expanded geographic content so that passengers know exactly what they are seeing as they look through the window".

 

There's not much about the seatback screens that escapes bored passengers.
There's not much about the seatback screens that escapes bored passengers.

 

It's not the first time the in-flight entertainment system has left passengers feeling uneasy.

Earlier this year, airlines were accused of spying on passengers after a Singapore Airlines passenger spotted a tiny pinhole camera on the seatback screen.

The passenger's discovery prompted several of the world's biggest airlines, including Qantas, Emirates and American Airlines, to confirm they also had cameras pre-installed in their in-flight entertainment screens.

All four airlines assured passengers their cameras had come as a default feature on seat back screens and had never been activated, nor were there plans to use them in future.

airplane flights maps transport travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LITTLE HAIL: Storm cuts narrow path

        premium_icon LITTLE HAIL: Storm cuts narrow path

        Weather It was the hope to help put out fires, but we'll have to wait just a bit longer

        SHAMEFUL PAST: Three local massacre sites detailed

        premium_icon SHAMEFUL PAST: Three local massacre sites detailed

        News Every dot on this map reveals an horrific part of history.

        VIDEO: Thief steals bike and leads police on 250km/h pursuit

        premium_icon VIDEO: Thief steals bike and leads police on 250km/h pursuit

        News A ROUTINE night has turned into chaos for a Coffs Coast resident.

        IN COURT: 51 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 51 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today