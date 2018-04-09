Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Sun
Crime

Chilling selfie catches drink spiking

by Ben Graham
9th Apr 2018 6:50 AM

A FESTIVALGOER taking a selfie captured the terrifying moment a man appeared to put something in her drink.

The woman was recording herself and a friend when another reveller dropped something into her glass, then sneaked away.

It is unclear what the man, wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses, puts in her drink, or when this incident took place.

Footage of the alleged spiking was put on Twitter by the woman's friend, musician Jaeda Sky.

It has been shared and liked more than 200,000 times, with many expressing their disgust at the man's actions.

Ms Sky posted the video as a warning, telling her followers: "Ladies watch your drinks!"

She added: "I'll never understand how a dude can ... feel the need to be such a disgusting predator."

Those commenting underneath the video, shot at an unknown festival, were unanimous in their anger.

"Wow ... the drink can literally be in my own hand and I'll still get roofied," said Maya.

"A felony literally caught on camera," wrote a concerned Jacob.

And Gisela Estrada said: "Man this why I don't go out."

The alleged victim was reportedly fine, having watched the video back in time.

- The Sun

Related Items

Show More
drink spiking editors picks festival selfie social media
News Corp Australia
Subbies owed $7.5 million draw line in sand with government

Subbies owed $7.5 million draw line in sand with government

News Despite a raft of promises of help, the sub-contractors left holding a $7.5 million debt for unpaid work on the Pacific Highway, say they've been abandoned.

REPORT: Ghosts rack up half-century at McKittrick

REPORT: Ghosts rack up half-century at McKittrick

Rugby League COOPER Woods starred in his first game at fullback.

Meet the CVWomen Esty entrepreneurs

Meet the CVWomen Esty entrepreneurs

Feature We take a look at the Clarence Valley women in the 'Etsy economy'

ROYAL RUMBLE: Grafton speedster finishes first at home

ROYAL RUMBLE: Grafton speedster finishes first at home

Motor Sports DALE Corbett wins feature on speedway's final night of the season.

Local Partners